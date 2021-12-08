Jimmy Kimmel Has Fun Theories About the Fox News Christmas Tree Fire (Video)

During his monologue on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel brought up the weird Fox News Christmas tree fire — and rattled off a few theories about what happened, mostly at Fox News’ expense.

So if you’re just caching up, just after 12:00 am on Wednesday, a 49-year-old man set fire to the Christmas tree outside of Fox News headquarters. It was extinguished without causing damage to any other property or people, and police arrested the arsonist shortly after. The motive remains a mystery however; Police told local media the man acted alone, and that there appears to be no political motivation.

So Kimmel had some jokes about it.

“The fire is believed to have started – after Fox News’ pants caught on fire,” Kimmel said. “The fire is believed to have started – because Judge Jeanine Pirro – ate one too many rum balls and breathed on a cigarette!”

“But even though lighting trees on fire- is very much in line with Fox’s position on climate change – the hosts – of their morning show – were very upset today,” Kimmel continued, showing a clip of “Fox and Friends,” in which Ainsley Earhardt said Fox would “build it back better.”

“You’re going to build it back better? Where have I heard that before…?” Kimmel joked, since that phrase is also the name of President Joe Biden’s big legislative effort. “Oh my goodness. This war on Christmas, I don’t know whose on what side anymore.

Kimmel noted that the suspect has been arrested, but then said “I want to watch that clip again – because I think the cops might want to take another look.” Kimmel then zoomed in on “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, who had a very uncomfortable look on his face.

“If you’ve ever had a dog or a toddler – you recognize- that’s a guilty face, is what it is!” Kimmel joked.

Finally, Kimmel pointed out that Fox News’ tree wasn’t actually a tree at all, but an artificial construct.

“This is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a tree. In the same way Tucker Carlson is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a human.”

Watch the whole clip above now.