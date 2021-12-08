(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” Group B finals aired Wednesday night, revealing which contestant is moving forward to the Season 6 grand finale next week and which one is headed home.

On Wednesday, “The Masked Singer” staged a showdown between Banana Split and Queen of Hearts, the two contestants (but three competitors, since Banana Split is a two-person contestant) still standing for Group B, to see which one of them will go on to fight for the Golden Mask Trophy against Group A winner Bull.

But before we discovered who would have a shot at the title and who would be unmasked and eliminated, it was performance time.

First up was Banana Split (made up of Banana and Ice Cream) who sang “Singin’ in the Rain” by Arthur Freed. The duo were followed by Queen of Hearts’ rendition of Sia’s “Bird Set Free.”

Now, on a usual “Masked Singer” night, that would be the end of things — but the Group B finals followed the same format as last week’s Group A finals. That meant the judges and audience didn’t go to voting right away, as both Banana Split and Queen of Hearts got another chance to perform, but this time in duets with two of “The Masked Singer” judges.

Banana Split sang Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” with Robin Thicke.

Next, Queen of Hearts took the stage once more and belted out Aerosmith’s “Dream On” with Nicole Scherzinger.

After those two showstoppers, it was really time for host Nick Cannon to request the judges and studio audience vote for which contestant they wanted to see move on to the finale. The one with the fewest number of votes was Banana Split, who was cut from the show and unmasked to reveal power music-industry couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

Before Banana Split had to take off their delicious masks, Thicke incorrectly guessed their identities were Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis, while Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy all correctly guessed Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

McPhee and Foster’s Banana Split joins this growing list of already unmasked “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants: Skunk (Faith Evans), Mallard (Willie Robertson), Caterpillar (Bobby Berk), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten), Beach Ball (Honey Boo and Mama June), Hamster (Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer), Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga) and Baby (Larry the Cable Guy).

Still in the running for the “Masked Singer” Season 6 Golden Mask Trophy are Group A’s Bull and Group B’s Queen of Hearts.

Per Fox, “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants “boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

“The Masked Singer” two-hour Season 6 finale airs next Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.