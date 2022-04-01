Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon filled in everyone who didn’t already know Friday that it was April Fool’s Day in a stellar tribute to air travel.

Kimmel landed in New York City to tape “The Tonight Show” while Fallon went West like a young man and hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Hollywood.

Yes, America. They put their differences aside. They traded shows.

“Jimmy — a big chunk of your audience almost left when I walked out. I saw sadness,” Kimmel said as the duo appeared in a side-by-side two shot near the top of both shows.

The monologues helped steady the tide after each walked out to each other’s traditional introductions, leaving many in the audience and at home in various states of shock, duress and laughter.

“For the first time tonight I got a great sitting ovation,” Fallon told Kimmel. “It was unbelievable.”

Kimmel and Fallon revealed they began planning the trade in April 2020.

“Do you like the studio?” Fallon then went on.

“Not really. No,” Kimmel replied, before reversing field despite a doubling-over Fallon. “Yeah, no. It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely beautiful. It makes me realize what a dump our place is.”

Fallon countered that it was “wild, but it’s been an amazing experience.”

The fun didn’t stop there. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, to promote their new album “Unlimited Love,” appeared as the musical guest in both shows.

“I love that we did this,” Fallon said. “I can’t believe we pulled it off. We did it. We pulled it off.”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue from “The Tonight Show” here and at the top of this post. Watch Fallon’s monologue from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” here.