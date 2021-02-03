Tucker Carlson might try to act like new Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is some obscure figure, but the truth is that she’s out there making major headlines every day. This week, those headlines included her budding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and her attempt to grift her supporters out of their money. And Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of jokes about those news items and more during his monologue Tuesday night

“Mitch McConnell emerged from his shell yesterday to distance himself from congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Senate Minority Leader called her out for latching onto quote ‘loony lies and conspiracy theories.’ Even though he didn’t mention her name, he suggested that people like her are a ‘cancer on the party’ that is distracting Republicans from the important work of blocking COVID relief to millions of Americans who need it,” Kimmel said, reminding his viewers that McConnell is not suddenly a good guy because he took aim at Greene.

Kimmel then clowned the Republican party as a whole for seemingly being terrified of her.

“Mitch McConnell is still one of only a handful of Republicans to speak out against this woman. I don’t know why this surprises me, but it does,” Kimmel said.

“House Democrats are saying that if Republicans don’t strip Greene of her committee assignments, they will. And Republicans are like, ‘Umm, great! Would you mind? We’re not gonna do it. These people are crazy!'”

Then Kimmel joked about her inexplicable crowdfunding campaign that has no real purpose.

“Greene is of course now trying to make money off of her terribleness,” he said. “She tweeted, ‘Democrats are trying to expel me from Congress. Help me raise $50,000 today and send a message.’What message? ‘I am crazy and careless with money’?

“Klan Mom spent the whole day today asking for money. And people gave it to her. She’s up to nearly $100,000 right now.”

Kimmel found the whole thing to be bizarre just because in some ways Greene is even worse than Trump — Trump, unlike Greene, never claimed that a school shooting was a false flag by the left.

“Even though today we saw videos from a year ago in which she encouraged others to surround and break into the Capitol, to make members of Congress ‘cower in fear’. And she called David Hogg, the teenager whose classmates were killed at Parkland, a coward and an ‘idiot’ who was ‘trained like a dog’. Very nice lady. Really nice,” Kimmel said dryly.

Kimmel then, nearing the end of the portion of his opening monologue about Greene, had quite a quip about her relationship with Donald Trump.

“Greene says she has spoken to Donald Trump on the phone and has his full support. They’re even planning to get together soon,” he said.

“Uh oh, look out Melania! She’s coming for your guy!”

You wan watch the opening monologue from Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the video embedded up there at the top of this article.