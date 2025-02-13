Jimmy Kimmel Dubs Kanye ‘Adolf Twitler,’ Donald Trump as ‘Kanye East’ | Video

The ABC host also mocked Ye’s manager for not dropping the controversial rapper sooner

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Photo Credit: ABC)

If you’re looking for some new nicknames for Kanye West and Donald Trump, look no further than Jimmy Kimmel. The ABC host debuted his latest two monikers during his opening monologue on Wednesday night.

After talking about Beyoncé tickets, Kimmel started talking about Kanye in the most natural segue to grace late night comedy: “Meanwhile, Kanye West is a Nazi.”

“In the wake of his antisemitic spinout this weekend, Adolf Twitler was cut by his talent agency,” the comedian continued. In a statement on Instagram, Kanye’s former agent, 33 & West founder and partner Daniel McCartney, said that he was cutting ties with the rapper “effective immediately.” The professional severing happened on Wednesday.

“How about effective two years ago? How about effective Friday when [Kanye] wrote, ‘I am a Nazi’ on Twitter?” Kimmel asked. “You needed the weekend to think that one through?”

The ABC host then gave an update on “Kanye East,” also known as Donald Trump. Kimmel shared a clip of Trump telling reporters that “the bully is the weakest person.”

“Does he have any self-awareness at all?” Kimmel wondered. “The character of Biff in ‘Back to the Future’ is based on him, and that was 30 years before he became President.”

Kimmel then gave some criticism he sarcastically “hoped” wasn’t bullying. “What the hell is going on with the color of his face? He looks like the vest you wear to go deer hunting,” he said. “Do you think he knows you’re supposed to take the makeup off? They keep shellacking on more coats. It’s like he saw his makeup person this morning and said, ‘Give me the circus peanut today.’”

You can watch the full “JKL!” monologue, above.

