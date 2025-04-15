Jimmy Kimmel Says ‘Manufactured’ Liberal Outrage Over Comedians Is a Big Reason Trump Got Reelected

“A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” the late-night host says

Jimmy Kimmel is no fan of Donald Trump, but the late-night host does think that policing what comedians can say, particularly by liberals, certainly helped the man get reelected in 2024.

In a new profile with Rolling Stone on Tuesday, Kimmel explained his approach to comedy, particularly in regards to making off-color jokes here and there. According to the ABC host, “I don’t put limits on what I laugh at,” but he also “won’t make a joke that I wouldn’t make if a person of that color or persuasion was in the room.”

That said, Kimmel noted that he thinks many are far too strict in this realm.

“I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it’s like, a lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who have done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.”

When pressed to expound and clarify on that idea, Kimmel argued that whenever someone decides something is not funny and makes a point to intervene and argue exactly why it’s not, “it just doesn’t give you a good feeling about a person.”

“There’s no black and white when it comes to comedy. There is no line,” Kimmel said. “The line is different for every person. Dave Chappelle can say things that somebody else might not be able to. I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t.”

In 2021, Chappelle faced backlash for his comedy special “The Closer,” which included jokes targeting trans and other LGBTQ+ people.

