‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Executive Producer Sharon Hoffman Exits ABC Late-Night Show

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” executive producer Sharon Hoffman is exiting the late-night show, TheWrap has confirmed.

News of Hoffman’s exit comes less than a year after she was named as the successor to longtime “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” lead producer Jill Leiderman last May. No new replacement has been named.

Kimmel remains an executive producer on the talk show alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is produced by 1205 AM Productions in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Trump Might Be Looting the White House on His Way Out (Video)

Prior to joining the late-night show, Hoffman was executive producer for “Entertainment Tonight” from 2016 to 2019. She is also a veteran of weekend news at CBS News, and has served as a senior producer at both “CBS This Morning” and “Good Morning America.”

Kimmel, like other Los Angeles-based talk show host, is currently taping shows from home as Southern California continues to see high numbers of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Upcoming guests include pop star Dua Lipa, “The Outsider” star Cynthia Erivo, Congressman Adam Schiff and “Last Week Tonight’s” John Oliver.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Hoffman’s exit.