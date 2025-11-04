Jimmy Kimmel Launches ‘Big, Beautiful Food Bank’ to Help SNAP Recipients Impacted by Government Shutdown

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is giving back by launching a donation center amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The ABC late night show announced the new initiative Tuesday on Instagram, shortly after President Trump indicated he still planned to withhold SNAP benefits — even though a federal judge previously directed the administration to use emergency funds to keep the food assistance program going.

“Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families,” the talk show wrote while announcing “The Jimmy Kimmel Live Big, Beautiful Food Bank.” “To support our community members in need, we’re starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot to benefit the @LAFoodBank & @StJosephCtr … If you are in LA, please come by to donate food and if you are not, please consider supporting your local food banks.”

Donation hours will be between 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT at 6901 Hawthorn Ave in Los Angeles, Calif. They’ve noted the most needed foods are “low-sodium soups/chilis/stews, tuna/chicken/salmon (cans or pouches), nut butters, low-sugar cereals, protein bars, whole grain pasta and rice.”

The statement added that crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, 100% juice boxes, dried fruit, UHT milk, cereal boxes, wipes, diapers, facial cleanser, deodorant, soap, lotions, oral hygiene items and feminine products are also needed.

Prior to Kimmel’s announcement, Trump took to Truth Social and said SNAP benefits would “be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government.” He also accused Joe Biden’s administration of increasing the benefits “by billions and billions.”

Trump added: “They were haphazardly ‘handed’ to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP.”

Kimmel has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, most recently laying into the president’s “Great Gatsby”-themed Halloween party.

“You know, throwing a party at your private golf club where the theme is rich white people hours before millions of Americans are set to lose their food assistance might be the Trumpiest Trump move of all time,” Kimmel slammed on Monday evening. “It felt like the last big bash before the Epstein Files come out.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.