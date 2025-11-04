Jimmy Kimmel Calls Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party the ‘Trumpiest Trump Move of All Time’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel called out President Trump on Monday for attending an extravagant Halloween party over the weekend as millions of Americans are on the verge of losing their SNAP benefits because of the ongoing government shutdown.

“Hours before millions of low-income Americans are set to lose their SNAP benefits, Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago for a big Halloween bash with a ‘Great Gatsby’ theme, which is a theme you would select only if you’ve never read ‘The Great Gatsby,’” Kimmel recapped. While showing footage of the party’s flapper-dressed dancers, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said the Halloween celebration might have marked a new low for the president.

“You know, throwing a party at your private golf club where the theme is rich white people hours before millions of Americans are set to lose their food assistance might be the Trumpiest Trump move of all time,” Kimmel argued. “It felt like the last big bash before the Epstein Files come out.”

Moments later, Kimmel responded to Trump’s claim on Truth Social that he does not want low-income Americans to go hungry because of the shutdown. “That’s true. He doesn’t want them to go hungry,” Kimmel noted. “He just wants them to lose their health insurance. He wants them to eat. But health insurance? No.”

Kimmel also touched on Trump’s recent “60 Minutes” interview. “Many were surprised to see Darth Renovator on ’60 Minutes,’” the host joked, in reference to Trump’s many White House renovations. “Norah O’Donnell pressed the president on a number of issues, but his message was clear: Me good. Biden bad.”

“I mean, it’s Biden, Biden, Biden. It’s only a matter of time before he blames Joe Biden for Don Jr.,” Kimmel added, before directly contradicting Trump’s claim in his “60 Minutes” interview that “a lot of people” want him to run for a third term. “No, no one’s saying that. Just you. The only one saying that is the Green Goblin mask that talks to you while you sleep.”

In his “60 Minutes” interview, Trump also repeatedly called Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett a “low IQ person,” which prompted Kimmel to, once again, invite Trump to take part in a televised IQ test against Crockett hosted by him. “We still don’t have an answer from Donald Trump. I know he knows about it. I said it on TV. I’m very serious about this,’” Kimmel said, while also noting that Crockett herself accepted the invitation last week.

“I’m starting to think he might be scared,” Kimmel argued. Either way, his invitation to the president to participate in the first-ever James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational remains open.