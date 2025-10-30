Jasmine Crockett Accepts Jimmy Kimmel’s Pitch to Face Trump in a Live IQ Test: ‘A Once-in-a-Lifetime Television Event’ | Video

Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joined Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to accept the late night host’s offer to face off against President Trump in a televised IQ test.

“If you’ve been watching our show over the past two nights, you know I’ve been working on teeing up a major event. I think it could be bigger than the Super Bowl and Jake Paul fighting Dick Van Dyke combined,” Jimmy Kimmel explained. “It could be very big, and all the credit goes to our commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, who strongly believes he would trounce two of his least favorite ladies in an IQ test.”

The theoretical broadcast, which Kimmel has preemptively named the James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational, was devised after Trump told reporters that Crockett and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not be able to pass the cognitive tests he took as part of his presidential health exam. “Not only do I want to see this contest happen, I want to make it happen,” Kimmel said. “I believe this would be a once-in-a-lifetime television event.”

“I want to give our brilliant, bigly-brained president a chance to teach those left-wing lightweights a thing or two about brain power,” Kimmel told his viewers. “Now, all we need are the contestants. I’ve already invited the president. I’m sure he’ll accept.” He then introduced Crockett herself, who joined Kimmel’s show via video call to formally accept his offer.

The comedian kicked off their conversation by asking if she was aware that the president had challenged her to a “duel of the medulla.” Laughing, Crockett replied, “I am very well aware. I know that he can’t seem to find himself in the Oval Office to make sure that he can end this shutdown, but he does have time to troll me.” The politician then added, “Listen, if he’s down, I’m down.”

Kimmel asked Crockett if she’d noticed any pattern at all in the types of people Trump tends to imply are dumb. “They tend to be women and they tend to be women of color,” Crockett responded, to which Kimmel noted, “So you are smart.” The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host proceeded to ask Crockett a few cognitive questions, all of which she got right, before issuing her a word of warning.

“I want to warn you, there are going to be questions that favor him, like, ‘How do you get ketchup out of a bottle?’ and ‘What’s the difference between a windmill and a ceiling fan?’” Kimmel warned. “So, this is not going to be easy. With that said, do you accept his challenge?” Without hesitation, Crockett told him, “Oh, I absolutely accept it.”

“That’s great news,” Kimmel said with a smile. “This is very exciting. You are the first official [public] official to be part of the James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational. So, study up and we’ll be in touch.”