Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Offer to Host Televised Trump IQ Test: ‘Show Those Losers What a Winner You Are’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel has doubled down on his offer to host and produce a live, televised IQ test between President Donald Trump, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Kimmel’s offer came after Trump told reporters AOC and Crockett would not be able to pass the cognitive test he took as part of his presidential health exam.

“In order to celebrate his intelligence, I offered to host and produce a live TV event that I believe would be the greatest television show of all time,” Kimmel reminded his viewers on Tuesday. “I was going to call it ‘Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl,’ but I feel like he wouldn’t want that on the trophy. So, instead, we’re calling it the James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host insisted that he considers this theoretical competition a “real event” and decided to try appealing again to Trump in order to make it happen. “I am very serious about making this happen, and Mr. President, I think if you listen to my pitch, you’ll be into it, too,” Kimmel said, before asking the president: “What’s the thing you cherish most above all else? Above family? That’s right. Ratings!”

“Think of the ratings! They will be huge. They’ll be bigger than the night I came back after you tried to have me canceled,” Kimmel promised. “Show those losers what a winner you are. This is so much bigger than that lame little Nobel Prize necklace they give out. Let’s make you the first-ever champion of the James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the ABC star recapped Trump’s recent presidential trip to Japan and torched his apparent inaction regarding the ongoing, weeks-long government shutdown. “While Trump’s slurping noodles in Japan, we’re on day 28 of his big, beautiful government shutdown,” Kimmel remarked. “Air traffic controllers missed their first paycheck today. So, if you are visiting us from out of town, you live here now. You’re not going back.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host also turned his attention to the Trump administration’s increasing obsession with unsolved historical mysteries, including the disappearances of Amelia Earhart and Jimmy Hoffa. “The White House wants to find out where Hoffa was buried so they can throw the Epstein files in there with him,” Kimmel joked, before noting that FBI employees have been instructed to “search their workstations” for any records connected to the disappearance.

“First Amelia Earhart, now Jimmy Hoffa. Is Trump running the country or rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’?” Kimmel jested. “I’m telling you, we’re like a week away from him giving [FBI director] Kash Patel a crossbow and telling him to bring him the head of Bigfoot or something.”