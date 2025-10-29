Stephen Colbert Laughs at Trump Being Guided Around by Japan’s New PM: ‘Like Taking Grandpa to the Mall’ | Video

Stephen Colbert compared Donald Trump to a “grandpa” roaming around a mall after he wandered off during an official ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The comedian dove into the bizarre outing during his monologue for Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” In the opening address, Colbert thanked “the wonderful people of Japan” for taking “our president for a couple of days so the rest of us can just have a little break.”

“Trump met with Japan’s prime minister and they walk through an elaborate ceremony,” he went on. “There’s Trump with the prime minister. He stops to salute the American flag. Then she goes, ‘Hey, look at our flag.’ And he goes, ‘Nah, not really my type. Bye.’ And off he shambles into the distance.”

Per Colbert, this behavior was reminiscent of a young person “taking grandpa to the mall.”

“Where’d he go? Where’d he go? Oh no. No. Oh my god. He’s at Victoria’s Secret,” Colbert joked. “Pop Pop. No. Pop Pop. Don’t salute the thongs. I hope that’s saluting.”

Colbert then called out the gifts Japan bestowed upon Trump, noting the country was trying to get on the president’s good side amid “his random tariff spree.”

“So, they gave him a couple gifts for America’s upcoming 250th birthday. Some fireworks and 250 cherry trees,” he quipped. “Or, as it will be known in history books, how Eric Trump started the D.C. wildfires.”

Watch Colbert’s full opening monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.