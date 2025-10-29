‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Trump’s ‘Nonsensical’ Speech Explaining Magnets to the Navy: ‘What the F–k Are You Talking About?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” wasted no time ripping into Donald Trump for the odd speech he gave while aboard the USS George Washington, where he inaccurately claimed water could disable a magnet.

Host Desi Lydic called out the president for the “weird, nonsensical” speech during her opening monologue for Tuesday’s show, which dove into the comical highs and lows of Trump’s current tour of Asia.

“What the f–k are you talking about?” Lydic blasted after playing a portion of Trump’s speech. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen if you get water on a magnet? The magnet gets wet. That’s it. It’s a magnet, OK? Not a gremlin.”

As Lydic went on, she roasted the president for doubling down on his magnet talk during his speech.

“Now, Trump obviously didn’t spend the whole timw talking about magnets. He also asked the troops how they felt about magnets,” she added. “Well, that’s a scientific poll if I’ve ever seen one. Which option do you like? The one that I, your boss, prefer or the one that I have an unhinged vendetta against?”

She continued: “I am so curious how military recruitment is going to work in this country. Question one, do you promise to serve this nation and protect the Constitution? Question two, do you f–k with magnets?”

Later on, Lydic poked fun at the president’s longtime confusion about magnets, highlighting the other times Trump has brought up this topic.

“Well, I guess this is what happens when your parents don’t want to put any of your pictures on the fridge,” she joked. “Oh, honey, oh, we’d love to, but all the magnets got wet. No, that’s how they work.”

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.