‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Dominates Late Night Demo Ratings for 3rd Consecutive Week | Exclusive

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has dominated late night demo ratings for the third week in a row, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show averaged a 0.21 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 during the week of June 16, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, making it the week’s highest-rated show. The victory boosted “JKL” to win the demo for three consecutive weeks, its longest stretch of wins in one year.

The week, which featured guests like Ayo Edebiri and Seth Rogen, also scored a higher rating than the show’s current season average, outpacing the average rating of 0.13 by 62%.

The ABC late night show topped late night demo ratings for three of the week’s five nights, including Monday night, which averaged a 0.33 rating as Steve Martin and Zach Cherry joined the show and Martin doubled as a musical guest with Alison Brown and Tim O’Brien. “Kimmel” also led the pack on Wednesday, which scored a 0.13 rating as Charlie Day and Jeff Ross joined the show while Pixies served as the musical guest.

The highest-rated night of the week, however, was Thursday, June 19, which saw Rogen and Ramy Youssef come on as guests while Big Time Rush performed. The show scored an impressive 0.35 rating.

Additional guests for the week included Edebiri and “Science Bob” Pflugfelder on Tuesday, as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood on Friday. The musical guest for Tuesday’s show was The Offspring.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” is once again embracing guest hosts during the summer months, with Diego Luna kicking off the lineup this week with guests including Patton Oswalt, Adria Arjona, Tiffany Haddish, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone and Heidi Klum.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.