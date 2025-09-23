Jimmy Kimmel Should Come Back With Weekly Trump Voters as Guests, Clay Travis Pitches | Video

Clay Travis doesn’t love the apparent double standard when it comes to Disney cancel culture, but he has an idea for how Jimmy Kimmel can improve his late night show once he returns from his six-day indefinite suspension on Tuesday.

“I will share the idea that I put out there, that I shared with Jimmy himself: I think Jimmy Kimmel should come back on Tuesday, I think he should say that the phrase that he used to try to discuss Charlie Kirk was ill-written and poorly delivered,” the radio host told Will Cain on Fox News. “I also think he should say one of the reasons this might have occurred is because my writing staff might not really be aware of what half the country is talking about.”

Travis then pitched a potential pledge that Kimmel and the hosts of “The View” should self-impose going forward in order to combat their implicit bias.

“I would say, he should say every week from now on, we’re going to have a Donald Trump voter on as a guest, and we’re going to make it a part — since this is a talk show that’s supposed to speak to all of America — of trying to hear from all of America. Doesn’t mean that it’s strident politically or anything like that,” he explained. “I would say he could start with Adam Carolla, his old friend on ‘The Man Show.’ We had him on ‘Clay and Buck’ today, who is a Trump-supporting, L.A. comedian. I think this is a no-brainer, I think it would be a smart move. I don’t know if he’ll do it, but that’s the way that I would say he should go about trying to address what he said on the show last week.”

Indeed, Disney decided on Monday to reinstate “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” starting Tuesday, nearly a week after suspending him for his coverage of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Local affiliate owner Sinclair, however, still intends to preempt the new episodes as they await a formal apology and donation to Turning Point USA.

Jimmy Kimmel’s show is returning after four days of missed shows. I discussed with @willcain: pic.twitter.com/i7Co8wzwd9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 22, 2025

Elsewhere in the Monday Fox News segment, host Cain admitted he was less forgiving than Travis, who himself ultimately agreed with ABC and Disney’s move: “I would say this is the right decision, because I don’t like the idea of deciding based on one comment that we’re not going to have somebody on the air anymore, whether they’re a Democrat, Republican or an Independent.”

“I don’t want to be lectured about the First Amendment from anyone who said nothing when Roseanne’s top rated show was pulled off the air seven years ago; from people who said nothing when Gina Carano’s show pulled off Disney+, because people didn’t like their social media postings,” he further noted. “I didn’t hear a single person on the Left, I didn’t hear a single person in Hollywood speak out — they all cheered it, in fact.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is set to return to most households Tuesday night on ABC.