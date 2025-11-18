Jimmy Kimmel Wonders If New Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Was Visited by 3 Ghosts in the Middle of the Night’ | Video

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to push back against President Trump and other members of the GOP, Jimmy Kimmel is wondering if this is some AI-generated alter ego. According to the ABC host, MTG has experienced quite the Dickensian plot twist.

During his monologue on Monday night, Kimmel marveled at Greene’s recent appearance on CNN, during which she apologized for participating in “toxic politics” and insulting her colleagues. She has also vocally been calling for the release of the Epstein files, even prior to Trump’s heel-turn on the topic.

“Are we sure this new Marjorie is real and not some kind of AI alter ego?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like she was visited by three ghosts in the middle of the night.”

The late night host then joked that Trump’s turn on Greene — who the president recently dubbed Marjorie “Traitor” Greene — is “the most shocking celebrity breakup since Hall versus Oates,” before mocking the president’s struggles to land on a nickname for Greene.

Before the president called her a traitor, he attempted to call her “Marjorie Taylor Brown,” because when green grass rots, it turns brown.

“Listen, if you have to explain a nickname, not a good nickname,” Kimmel retorted.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.