Jimmy Kimmel Wonders If New Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Was Visited by 3 Ghosts in the Middle of the Night’ | Video

The ABC host further questions whether MTG has adopted “some kind of AI alter ego”

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oct. 27, 2025 edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Credit: ABC)
Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oct. 27, 2025 edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Credit: ABC)

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to push back against President Trump and other members of the GOP, Jimmy Kimmel is wondering if this is some AI-generated alter ego. According to the ABC host, MTG has experienced quite the Dickensian plot twist.

During his monologue on Monday night, Kimmel marveled at Greene’s recent appearance on CNN, during which she apologized for participating in “toxic politics” and insulting her colleagues. She has also vocally been calling for the release of the Epstein files, even prior to Trump’s heel-turn on the topic.

“Are we sure this new Marjorie is real and not some kind of AI alter ego?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like she was visited by three ghosts in the middle of the night.”

The late night host then joked that Trump’s turn on Greene — who the president recently dubbed Marjorie “Traitor” Greene — is “the most shocking celebrity breakup since Hall versus Oates,” before mocking the president’s struggles to land on a nickname for Greene.

Before the president called her a traitor, he attempted to call her “Marjorie Taylor Brown,” because when green grass rots, it turns brown.

“Listen, if you have to explain a nickname, not a good nickname,” Kimmel retorted.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a press conference for Jeffrey Epstein victims
Read Next
Epstein Survivors and Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemn Trump, Megyn Kelly for Politicizing Trauma: ‘A National Embarrassment’ | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments