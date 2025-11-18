Seth Meyers Mourns Getting a Less Cool Nickname From Trump Than Marjorie Taylor Greene | Video

President Trump has become known for, among other things, the nicknames that he gives people he hates, and this week, that includes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Seth Meyers. But, the NBC host mourned on Monday night that his nickname isn’t nearly as cool as Greene’s.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers laughed off Trump’s latest tirade online about him, largely mocking that it seemed to stem from Trump watching a rerun episode. But, the late night host was also stunned to learn he now has something in common with Greene, thanks to Trump’s ire. Though it comes with a slight bummer.

“Trump’s really bringing the country together. The only difference is, you know, she got a cool nickname,” Meyers said. “Marjorie Traitor Greene is way cooler than Marble Mouth Meyers.”

That said, Meyers was able to rationalize why that might be the case.

“To be fair, he had time to workshop his nickname for Greene,” he said. “Before he came up with Marjorie Traitor Greene, he posted, and this is real, ‘Marjorie Taylor Brown, green grass turns brown when it begins to rot.’ And as a rule, a nickname isn’t a banger when it needs a super long parenthetical to explain it.”

As the “Closer Look” segment went on, Meyers also called out Trump’s 180 on releasing the Epstein, pointing out that the president has always had the authority to do so without needing a vote from congress. But, as he tried to speed through the twisted series of events, Meyers got tongue-tied, to the point that he needed to stop and back up.

“Classic Marble Mouth Myers! F–kin’ marble mouthed it. You do have me pegged,” he said to an image of Trump, with a laugh.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.