Seth Meyers Hits Back at Trump’s Call for NBC to Fire Him: ‘This Thoughtful Piece of Fan Mail’ | Video

Seth Meyers ripped into Donald Trump after the latter renewed his call for NBC to fire the late night host, a sentiment supported by FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

Meyers issued his scathing response to Trump’s demand during Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“You know, in our increasingly isolated digital age, where we spend more time scrolling apps than shaking hands, a true moment of genuine human connection can be rare,” Meyers started off his “A Closer Look” segment, “which is why I deeply appreciated this thoughtful piece of fan mail I got over the weekend.”

After playing a Newsmax clip about Trump’s criticism, Meyers continued: “You guys, they said my name on TV! It’s not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight.”

Per Meyers, he typically likes to ignore situations like these, comparing the Trump outrage to “an angry driver who honks and flips you off.”

“I’m also aware that being attacked by the president this weekend doesn’t make me special in any way shape or form,” he added. “I was simply on the same s–t list as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Joe Biden. In fact, the only person Trump didn’t seem to be mad at was Sean Connery, as he posted a 2008 article about Connery praising Trump’s golf course with the words ‘blast from the past.’”

Meyers then highlighted that it wasn’t a great sign that “the most positive thing” said about Trump was from a 17-year old article by “a man who died 5 years ago.”

“I want to clarify that I take no issue with the president voicing his displeasure with my show,” he continued. “That is his right and, on a lot of nights, he’s got a point. But, I would like to unpack this sentence from Trump’s post about me.”

As Meyers went on, he roasted Trump for claiming he was in “an uncontrollable rage,” comparing the dig to something “a dowager countess says in a Victorian murder mystery.” He also pointed out that the episode on Friday was a rerun, suggesting his past electric catapult monologue — which upset Trump a few weeks back — likely ruffled the president’s feathers again.

“With respect, Mr. President, you can’t get mad a second time for the same thing when it’s in a repeat,” Meyers noted. “That would be like Rachel getting mad at Ross for cheating on her every time someone watched that episode [of “Friends”] on streaming … When you accuse me of Trump Derangement Syndrome, I take that diagnosis seriously, you know? Because you’re clearly a medical expert, as evidence by your description of your recent MRI.”

Meyers’ response comes two days after Trump took to Truth Social and accused the “Saturday Night Live” alum of suffering from “an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER,” he wrote on Saturday. “Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

Carr backed up the president by reposting the rant to his X account.

Trump’s outrage was in response to Meyers frequently calling him out on “Late Night,” often criticizing Trump and his administration. Most recently, Meyers laid into the White House’s response to the Jeffrey Epstein email drop, where he claimed Republicans were “losing faith” in the president.

Trump also slammed Meyers back in August, when he ranted against NBC for renewing the comedian’s contract.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote at the time. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.