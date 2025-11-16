Trump Calls for NBC to Fire Seth Meyers – ‘IMMEDIATELY!’ – FCC Chair Brendan Carr Reposts It

Donald Trump renewed his call for NBC to fire the host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” but this time with a twist, as FCC Chair Brendan Carr reposting the angry rant to his X account.

“NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” Trump wrote Saturday evening on his Truth Social site. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his “show” is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!

The rants are in response to Meyers’ ongoing monologues loaded with Trump criticisms, including the Jeffrey Epstein matter, a photo of the president’s non-response to a person fainting in the Oval Office, another of Trump apparently asleep at a meeting, the government shutdown, giant gold curtains in the White House and sundry other nightly roasts.

This time, Trump’s loyal FCC Chair Brendan Carr – whose influence was instrumental in the Jimmy Kimmel suspension and the Paramount/Skydance merger suspected by critics as the reason behind the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show on CBS – backed the president with a repost.

Carr had just met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a separate Sunday post to his X account.

Great to be with President Trump this weekend.



President Trump’s policies are unleashing a new wave of growth and innovation in communities across the country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nVtd2gUgWq — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 16, 2025

Trump has had Meyers in his sights for weeks. In late August, the president ranted against NBC for renewing Meyers’ contract.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

NBC reps did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment.