Jimmy Kimmel Weighs in on Mark Robinson Scandal: ‘Where Is Kanye When You Need Him?’

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Monday was as crowded with topics as the news was at the end of last week. There was the series of unhinged statements Donald Trump made over the weekend. There was the journalism ethics scandal stemming from the affair between RFK Jr. and New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. And of course the generally insane scandal in North Carolina involving Lt. Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

The Robinson stuff had Kimmel particularly baffled, leading him to joke, “Where is Kanye when you need him?”

“There’s a relatively new character in the mix, Mark Robinson, this, he’s running for governor of North Carolina,” Kimmel explained. (You can read more about the whole bizarre thing here.)

“This is Mark, with the man who called him ‘Martin Luther King on steroids,’” Kimmel continued, referring to Donald Trump. “Trump’s a big fan of Mark Robinson. Now CNN uncovered messages that they say Robinson posted on a porn site called ‘Nude Africa’… CNN says he wrote some very creepy stuff on the Nude Africa message board, including referring to himself as a black Nazi, which is shocking. I mean, who knew porn sites had message boards? I didn’t.”

“Almost everyone working for his campaign resigned today. He only has three staffers left. Luckily, he’s on a lot of message boards,so he can find a lot of qualified applicants for those positions,” Kimmel quipped.

“But this guy is a real scumbag. He called the Holocaust ‘hogwash.’ He made anti-gay statements after the nightclub shooting in Orlando. He called women who breastfeed in public ‘shameless attention hogs’ and called the teenagers who survived Parkland ‘spoiled little bastards.’ And Donald Trump endorsed him after those things and still hasn’t withdrawn his endorsement even though we now have all of this,” Kimmel went on, cueing up a clip of CNN pressing Robinson about this stuff.

“Where is Kanye when you need him by the way? Nowhere to be found.”

Earlier in the monologue, Kimmel touched on Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr., joking, “the story says Kennedy was bragging to his friends that Nuzzi sent shots of herself nude. Which are the only shots he will get by the way. Nuzzi claims the relationship was ‘not physical.’ She was mostly attracted to the worm in his brain.”

Watch the whole monologue below: