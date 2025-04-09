Meghann Fahy Gives Jimmy Kimmel a Purple Nurple – and He Surprises Her With a 3rd Nipple | Video

Nearly everyone has a hidden talent, and in the case of “Drop” and former “White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy, that talent is, apparently, finding nipples through a shirt. So, on Tuesday night, she proved it on Jimmy Kimmel — and he promptly surprised her with a third nipple.

Sure, this may sound like a Mad Libs of words, but it really did happen. Stopping by the comedian’s ABC talk show in support of her new thriller “Drop,” which hits theaters on Friday, Fahy reflected on working with the late, great Betty White on her first film, as well as her time on Season 2 of Mike White’s hit HBO series.

But, as the interview winded down, Kimmel took the opportunity to call out the actress’ special skill. “I’m going to admit, I’m a little bit dubious,” he said. “I’m skeptical of the talent, because it seems — I don’t know, it just…”

“It’s niche, I get it,” Fahy cut in. As Kimmel asked her to explain exactly what it is she can do, she summed it up simply: “I can locate someone’s nipples on the first try.”

So, the host stood up and offered her the chance to prove it. He had to take his jacket off though, because the extra thickness would’ve made it harder on her. However, Kimmel worried that the cold room, combined with his white shirt, might make it easy on Fahy.

She promised not to look, but that only confused Kimmel further. “Well you have to look, don’t you? What, you do it blind? It’s like a braille thing?” he joked.

From there, the two squared up and, indeed, Fahy managed to immediately — but lightly — grab the late night host’s nipples on the first try, prompting him to flinch back, not from pain, but to bust into a giggle fit.

“You got them both! Wow, you really got them!” he marveled. “Why do you know how to do that?!”

But Kimmel had a surprise up his sleeve — or, well, pant leg. He immediately informed Fahy that she missed one, rolling up his pants to reveal a third nipple on his calf. So, to even things out, she immediately stood up and grabbed it lightly.

“You want it? You can take it home,” Kimmel quipped, before quite literally peeling it off his leg. Yes, it was a fake third nipple. You can watch the whole strange ABC exchange in the video above.