Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Lindell’s Rivalry Is Getting Weird (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell have attacked each other so much on their respective platforms, the rivalry seemingly has nowhere to go but inevitable collaboration.

Kimmel, who has been making fun of Lindell a lot lately, (mostly) jokingly invited the diehard Donald Trump supporter on his ABC late-night show.

On Monday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said the following (between other jabs, that is): “What Mike Lindell doesn’t seem to understand is, I’m his biggest fan! I have no idea what he’s doing, but I love it. I’m enjoying it. Of course I would have him on our show!”

There were two conditions on that invitation, however.

“He has to actually come in to our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the Knackwurst in his mustache.” “I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows. Just me and Mike, snuggled up side by side in a California King, surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”

Well, Lindell caught wind of the invitation and accepted. But he had a condition of his own.

“Jimmy I’ll do that, but not the goose feathers. Goose feathers are bad for you,” Lindell said. “Your cervical nerve– you need My Pillow’s patented fill.”

“I’ll take you up on that. I will come live on your show with one of my California King(s). I will bring it there, a brand-new bed we’re just launching,” he continued. “I will absolutely do that. We’ll bring in pillows, you can keep the pillows. I’ll give your whole audience pillows if you pull this off.”

“I’m excited,” Kimmel said. “I’m not even sure I believe he’s real. I haven’t seen most of my friends for 13 months (but) I’m gonna be spooning with the My Pillow guy next week.”

Such a guest spot wouldn’t be their first meeting, Lindell said. The two sat next to each other on stage years ago during a Detroit Kid Rock concert featuring Bob Seger.

Lindell maintains that he is “praying for” Kimmel. Yeah, so are we.

Watch the video above. Did they just become best friends?