Kimmel Calls Trump’s Immunity Defense the ‘Crime Version’ of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass | Video

“What kind of world are we leaving for our children if future presidents have to second guess themselves every time they incite a mob,” the ABC host jokes

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Kimmel is hugely dismissive of Donald Trump’s efforts to escape punishment for Jan. 6 by claiming that U.S. Presidents are fully immune from the law.

But during his monologue on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he had an amusing new description of that defense, calling it “the crime version” of Oliver Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta Pass.” You can watch the whole monologue above now.

“Donald Trump is throwing a Hail Mary to try to get the trial related to the mess he made on Jan. 6th moved until after the election. Last week, the DC court of appeals unanimously shot down his ‘I have immunity to do whatever I want’ defense, and now he’s asking the Supreme Court to overturn it,” Kimmel said, referring to this.

“What Trump asking for is basically the crime version of the ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass’ at Olive Garden,” Kimmel continued. “His lawyers are arguing that, in the future, presidents might hesitate to act if they’re worried about being criminally charged.”

“And, I mean they’re right. What kind of world are we leaving for our children if future presidents have to second guess themselves every time they incite a mob of angry, deluded metal workers to barge into Congress and bear spray the police?” Kimmel added, making a reference to just some of the violence Trump supporters committed on Jan. 6, 2021.

After that, Kimmel poked fun at how Trump is attempted to get his daughter in law, Lara Trump, appointed to lead the Republican National Committee.

“Tanny Soprano is now also putting his greasy little baby carrot fingers in the Republican National Committee. Trump has endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to co-chair the RNC,” Kimmel explained. “You know what? His son-in-law totally fixed the Middle East, why not let his daughter-in-law fix the Republican party?”

Kimmel then read from Trump’s endorsement: “My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara has agreed to run as the RNC Co-Chair. Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for. She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!”

“Oh man, poor Eric. His wife got more compliments in that one post than his father gave him in his entire life so far,” Kimmel cracked.

As we said, you can watch the whole thing above now.

