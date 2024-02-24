Jimmy Kimmel Jokes the Odysseus Lander Means Mankind Has Brought ‘Amazon-Garbaging’ to the Moon | Video

On Friday’s episode of his ABC show, Jimmy Kimmel began his monologue with a comment on the big space news this week — the Odysseus moon lander’s successful trip to the moon.

It’s a commercial spacecraft and after it arrived, NASA confirmed it with an Amazon Prime joke, prompting Kimmel to respond, “At long last, humanity has finally begun Amazon-garbaging the surface of the moon.”

Other topics Kimmel touched on include Florida’s teen ban on social media. You can watch the whole monologue at the top of the page right now.

“After more than fifty years, I don’t know if you’ve heard, we’re back on the moon.

The spacecraft Odysseus , or ‘Odie’ as its friends call it, is the first vehicle launched from the United States to land on the moon since 1972,” Kimmel explained. Which is a big deal. This is basically the space equivalent of bell bottoms coming back.”

“Odysseus is also the first commercial spacecraft to land on the moon. It’s mission was to deliver camera and radio equipment for NASA,” Kimmel continued. “NASA posted this today: ‘Your order was delivered… to the Moon.’ So at long last, humanity has finally begun Amazon-garbaging the surface of the moon.”



As for the Florida thing, Kimmel began that topic by saying, “In Florida, where the capybara run wild, the state Senate just passed a bill that would ban all social media for children under 16. It will soon be illegal for Florida kids to go on TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram.”

“Still legal in Florida: everything else,” Kimmel quipped.

“The bill was proposed by – it was sponsored by State Senator Erin Grall, who is obviously someone who got bullied by teenagers online,” Kimmel continued. “She introduced this — how they plan to enforce this, I do not know. These kids are gonna go nuts. Imagine not being allowed on TikTok until you’re 16? Does this mean at 15, you can get a twerker’s permit?”

As we said, watch the whole monologue above right now.