Werner Herzog, whose acclaimed films include “Aguirre, the Wrath of God” and “Grizzly Man,” said that the world of the “Barbie” movie is “sheer hell.”

The Oscar-nominated German director, who has also recently starred in “The Mandalorian,” was asked by Piers Morgan about who he was rooting for at this year’s Oscars: “Are you in the ‘Barbie’ camp or ‘Oppenheimer’ camp?”

Herzog admitted he hasn’t seen Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic yet, but “managed to see the first half hour” of “Barbie.” He said he had a “suspicion,” answering, “Could it be that the world of ‘Barbie’ is sheer hell? For a movie ticket, as an audience, you can witness sheer hell as close as it goes yet.”

This answer delighted Morgan, who has been on an anti-“Barbie” tirade since the box office hit opened.

“Let me spare you the horror,” he told Herzog. “I watched the whole thing and it is hell. I would definitely recommend you don’t put yourself through the rest of it.”

Herzog said he still needed to watch the whole film to decide, but didn’t elaborate on what exactly was “hellish” about it. Too much pink, perhaps?

Morgan also asked Herzog what he thought about “cancel culture,” citing the late actor Klaus Kinski. He starred in many of Herzog’s best-known films, including 1979’s “Nosferatu” and 1982’s “Fitzcarraldo.” Morgan asked if the actor should be cancelled because of abuse allegations from Nastassja Kinski.

Herzog said he believes Nastassja’s allegations and that the actor did “monstrous things,” but that he “tried to separate the monstrous person” from the “extraordinary” art they made together.

When Morgan complained about “woke” culture, Herzog pointed out that it has led to better conditions on set. “As much as I dislike elements of it, it has changed the climate of movie sets… I think women are much more respected. The tone has changed.”

He did, however, agree with the British host that intimacy coordinators are “excessities” and “stupidities.”

Morgan also asked the 81-year-old director how he wants to be remembered when he dies. “Oh, I don’t care because I won’t be around anymore. I don’t care about legacy. While I’m still around, I’m still trying to be a good soldier of cinema,” he said.