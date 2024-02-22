Greta Gerwig Addresses ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘I Wanted It for Margot’

The “Barbie” fanbase was upset that Greta Gerwig wasn’t nominated for a Best Director Oscar and that star Margot Robbie was also overlooked for Best Actress when the nominations came out on Jan. 23.

The perceived snubs have been endlessly discussed since the nominations were announced, with fans lamenting that women’s contributions being overlooked was “literally the point of the movie,” but Gerwig hadn’t addressed the omissions until now.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” Gerwig told Time magazine in an interview published on Wednesday. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.” The film is nominated for Best Picture, and Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara received nods for their supporting roles.

And, despite not making it into the directors’ race this year — Gerwig was previously nominated in 2020 for helming “Little Women” — she is in the running in the Best Adapted Screenplay category along with husband Noah Baumbach.

“A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,’” she told Time. “I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Robbie, who competed for Best Actress for the satiric Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” also looked on the bright side when she first commented on the situation. “There’s no way to feel sad,” she said of starring and co-producing the #1 box office movie of the year.

Gosling, who received his third Oscar nomination as beach-loving Ken, also weighed in previously, saying, “There is no ‘Barbie’ movie,” without Gerwig and Robbie.

“I’m Just Ken,” the song a frustrated Gosling belts out in one of the most entertaining segments in “Barbie,” is also nominated for Best Original Song. It was written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10.