Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Will Pardon Diddy Because ‘He’d Hate to Lose One of His Best Customers’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was amused during his monologue on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by the unexpected ties Sean “Diddy” Combs has to Donald Trump that have come out as part of his trial.

To be clear, Trump isn’t implicated in any of the crimes Diddy is accused of. But according to testimony in said trial, it turns out one of Diddy’s most preferred places to hold one of his so-called “freak offs” was the Trump International Hotel. And this reveal made Kimmel suspect Trump might just pardon Diddy after all.

“The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is happening in New York. Yesterday, they put his former assistant on the stand, who said a lot of interesting things, including that he was given a list of items Diddy required in his hotel rooms. [Which] included his clothes, toiletries, a medicine bag, Fiji Water, applesauce and Jell-O,” Kimmel said.

“Wow, first Cosby, now Diddy. These people at Jell-O really can’t catch a break, can they?” Kimmel joked. “I think applesauce, Jell-O and water are the only things they feed Diddy in prison, right?”

“The assistant also said Diddy would send him to the drugstore to buy baby oil and lube, which he had him pay for in cash so it wouldn’t be linked to his credit cards,” Kimmel continued. “That’s smart! That way the only evidence he was buying large quantities of lube was a three-foot-long receipt from CVS with eleven coupons for lube printed on them.”

“He also told the court Diddy used to carry around a pouch that contained Viagra, sperm count pills, ecstasy and Percocet. all part of what Charlie Sheen used to call a complete and well-balanced breakfast,” Kimmel quipped.

But, he continued, “it also so happens that Diddy’s favorite place to stay in New York, we learned yesterday, was the Trump International Hotel. Of course it was. It’s like the pool filter of the world.”

“Maybe Trump will sell Diddy a pardon after all. He’d hate to lose one of his best customers. Would anybody be surprised by that?” Kimmel asked.

Watch the whole monologue below: