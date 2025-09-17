Jimmy Kimmel Mock’s Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ NYT Lawsuit: ‘One of the Funniest Legal Documents I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel confidently declared that Donald Trump is going to lose his lawsuit against the New York Times during his monologue on Tuesday, if only because it is so “ridiculous.” In fact, the lawsuit “is one of the funniest legal documents I’ve ever seen,” the ABC host said.

If you’re catching up, early Tuesday, Trump filed a libel lawsuit against NYT for $15 billion, but if you read the complaint it’s clear the “libel” in this case is just means unfavorable coverage. Experts and critics are ridiculing it, even as they also warn it’s a brazen attack on America’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech.

“15 billion,” Kimmel mused. “Where does he even come up? These are like numbers my children make up when they’re talking about money. I thought he said the New York Times was failing? He thinks they have 15 billion dollars? How much would he sue for if he thought they were doing well?”

Kimmel then quoted directly from Trump’s announcement of the lawsuit, and noted that it was filed in Florida. “Uh oh. And will be heard by Judge Dog the Bounty Hunter, my new appointee,” Kimmel quipped.

“Trump is um, he won’t win this, the New York Times won’t settle… Besides how ridiculous it is, this might be one of the funniest legal documents I’ve ever seen. It’s quite a tongue bath,” Kimmel continued. “One page lists Trump’s quote, ‘Hundreds of history-making media appearances,’ including WrestleMania 5, ‘All My Children,’ ‘Ghosts Can’t Do It,’ ‘Two Weeks Notice,’ ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Miss USA,’ ‘Miss Universe,’ ‘The Ali G Show,’ ‘Marmalade’ and much much more.”

“This is quite a resume,” Kimmel deadpanned.

Kimmel noted shortly after that “it’s not just writers the President is trying to silence. He’s ordered our National Parks to remove a number of signs and exhibits related to slavery. He’s re-whiting history in the United States. From now on, under Donald Trump, slaves will be referred to as tourists who volunteered to help white people do stuff.”

“No, that was a joke, that wasn’t, it’s not real. You never know right”” Kimmel added.

Watch the full monologue below: