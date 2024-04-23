There was a rumor late last week that Donald Trump farted in court, and on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel had a blast making a lot of jokes about it.

Now, to be clear as of right now the report that Trump broke wind isn’t based on anything that has been reported by journalists, observers or any other people in the Manhattan courtroom where the ex-president is being tried for business fraud related to the hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels. It could be true, but it also could not, and the claims, for which there is no evidence right now, are based on two anonymously sourced accounts.

Kimmel acknowledged this in his monologue, smirking, “I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, “many people were saying ‘Trump was farting in court.’

“And not just saying it. Having a lot of fun with it,” he continued, showing a screenshot of a trending Twitter topic, “odor in the court.”

Then Kimmel showed off how his staff altered the courtroom sketch artist drawings, one where they put gas masks on the jury and another with stink lines emitting from Trump.

“And again, here’s the thing, there’s no way to prove Donald Trump was the one who dealt it. So please, don’t re-post this video with a dumb caption like ‘Julius Squeezer’ or ‘The Shart of the Deal’ or ‘You have the right to remain silent but deadly,’ because we don’t know if any of this is true,” Kimmel continued.

He didn’t stop there however. “You can’t call him, ‘Gassolini,’” he said before rolling a clip of a Trump speech edited to look like Trump was farting.

“Again, please, I’m begging you, don’t post that out of context, that’s, I mean really, no, because it’s the kind of, kind of clip. Dumb. That could go viral and really make Trump upset.

“Listen, these are, none of these clips prove anything… and to give them a platform, would be disrespectful and wrong,” Kimmel added.

You can watch the whole monologue above now.