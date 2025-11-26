Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump’s Push for ‘Rush Hour 4’ With Brett Ratner: ‘Next Up, The Cosby Show’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on reports claiming Donald Trump was privately pushing Paramount to make “Rush Hour 4” with controversial director Brett Ratner.

The comedian weighed in on the movie news during Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he sarcastically stated in his monologue that the president was “hard at work on the issues that matter most to America.”

“By special order from the White House, Paramount — the movie company that is very eager to please him — we learned today will make a third sequel to ‘Rush Hour’ starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan at the president’s request,” Kimmel said. “That’s right, he asked for this. Trump’s pal, Larry Ellison, bought Paramount [and] Gorge Lucas asked him, ‘Will you make Rush Hour 4 for me?’”

Kimmel joked Trump was a big fan of the “Rush Hour” franchise as it “was the last time he got Eric to be quiet for 90 minutes.”

However, Kimmel appeared to have the biggest issue with Ratner’s attachment to the project, given the past sexual misconduct allegations against the filmmaker.

“The film will also mark the return of director Brett Ratner, who hasn’t made a movie in 10 years because of allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and worse,” Kimmel continued. “Now, Brett Ratner met the Trumps when Melania hired him to direct her documentary. One thing about Melania, she has really good instincts about men.”

Kimmel then took a moment to direct a message to those who say “Trump wastes a lot of time on nothing”: “Wrong, we’re getting a ‘Rush Hour 4.’ And next up, ‘The Cosby Show.’”

The late night host was referring to the over 60 sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby — though, the disgraced comedy legend has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

