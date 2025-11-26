Seth Meyers Roasts Trump for His Rambling Turkey Pardon Speech: ‘It Did Get Weirder’ | Video

Seth Meyers poked fun at Donald Trump after the president gave a rambling speech during the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House.

The comedian addressed the bizarre speech given by Trump during his “A Closer Look” segment for Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“The president participated in the annual tradition of pardoning a turkey today,” he said. “And, let me start, no matter who the president is, this is a weird tradition. But, as weird as it is, Trump can always make it weirder.”

After Meyers reminded viewers that Trump was addressing those at a turkey pardoning ceremony, “Late Night” shared highlights from the president’s speech, which included Trump invalidating last year’s turkey pardons, comments about “gang members” and “murders,” a dig at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who he called a “big, fat slob,” and Hunter Biden’s pardon.

“I think those turkeys were standing there being like, ‘Just f–king kill us. Put us out of our misery,’” Meyers quipped. “Also, don’t say the word ‘hunter’ near some turkeys, you’re gonna freak them out. They don’t follow politics. They don’t know what you’re talking about. They’re gonna think this whole thing is a trap.”

As Meyers continued, he told his viewers that Trump’s speech “did get weirder” from there. Specifically, the late night host laid into Trump’s reaction to the turkeys’ diet, given the president was dubious of the birds’ “MAHA (Make America Healthy Again)” official designation.

“It def sounds like you still plan on eating them,” Meyers added. “‘We’ve fattened them up for this pardon. And then, of course, the next step, we will baste them for justice.’ By the way, I think the turkeys were getting suspicious, too. Because Trump was supposed to pardon two turkeys, but when the time came there was only one present.”

Meyers then roasted Trump for failing to “keep track of two f–king turkeys.”

He joked: “Sounds like you either ate him for lunch or he got the f–k out of there when you started talking about fattening him up.”

Watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.