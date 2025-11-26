Josh O’Connor Says His Parents Didn’t Know What ‘SNL’ Was Before His Hosting Gig | Video

“It’s like the greatest honor to be asked to do it,” the “Wake Up Dead Man” actor adds

Josh O'Connor at 2024 Met Gala (Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Josh O’Connor may be thrilled to host “Saturday Night Live” next month, but his parents weren’t too impressed when he first got the job, given they didn’t understand the importance of the gig.

Specifically, the “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” star told Entertainment Tonight that his mom and dad didn’t know what he was talking about when he shared the news about his upcoming “SNL” appearance.

“Not to Mr. and Mrs. O’Connor,” the actor noted when reporter Denny Directo mentioned the American sketch show was a globally recognized program. “Seriously. I was like, ‘Mom and dad, I’ve got some pretty exciting news.’ And they were like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘I’m hosting ‘SNL.’”

Per O’Connor, his parents responded with, “At your house?,” clearly confused by his big news.

As for how he’s feeling with his “SNL” episode a little over two weeks away, O’Connor confessed he was quite “scared.” Though, he said he’s already “spoken to a couple of friends who’ve done it” and gotten some guidance.

“They were really encouraging,” he added. “It’s like the greatest honor to be asked to do it. I’m just so excited to be there and have my friends and family there. It will be really special.”

O’Connor will host “Saturday Night Live” alongside musical guest Lily Allen on Dec. 13. Allen hasn’t appeared on “SNL” since 2007, when she performed her hits “Smile” and “LDN.” 

The “Saturday Night Live” hosting lineup for December also includes Melissa McCarthy and Ariana Grande.

You can watch O’Connor describe the funny “SNL” moment in the video above.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

