Jimmy Kimmel noted that the amusing illusion this past weekend that made it seem like former President Donald Trump wasn’t wearing his pants correctly was just one in a long string of GOP politicians falling victim to their own wardrobe gaffes.

In a hilarious bit during Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the late-night host put together a roundup of photos that showed other Republican lawmakers and operatives — like former president Ronald Reagan or Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani — who were caught in the middle of some very unfashionable choices.

“Usually if you got this close to Trump’s crotch, he’d pay you 130 thousand dollars,” Kimmel quipped in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the hush money Trump paid sex worker Stormi Daniels.

Kimmel continued, “Fiberace did 90 minutes of mostly old material at the North Carolina state GOP convention in Greenville on Saturday – after which there was talk online that he may have suffered a wardrobe malfunction – specifically involving his pants – which some believed were on backwards,” Kimmel explained.

Kimmel also joked that since people thought Trump’s suit pants were on backwards, “poor Mike Pence didn’t know which end to kiss, it was very confusing.”

A fact-check by Snopes proved that Trump was indeed dressed correctly, albeit in very wrinkled trousers. “It turns out it was just a revolting illusion that resulted in these hilarious headlines,” Kimmel said, including a story TheWrap wrote over the weekend in his list of featured stories alongside The New Yorker and NPR.

“Backwards-seeming pants seems to be a problem for Republican politicians in general,” Kimmel pointed out. “For instance, former Governor Chris Christie looks like he tried sneaking a meatloaf into the game.”

And here’s “Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell in a pair of starched-up blue jeans. This tradition goes back quite a long way,” he continued.

“Here’s Ronald Reagan in a pair of sweatpants only a Kanye could love.”

Then, the coup de grâce, a throwback to the time Giuliani was duped by “Borat” star Maria Bakalova: “Rudy Giuliani ,just checking to make sure it’s all still there (and) digging through his under-Roodys.”

Take a look at the full clip above, and remember: the zipper goes on the front.