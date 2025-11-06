Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump After Democrats Win Big on Election Night: ‘Everything He Touched Was a Loser’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Donald Trump after the Republican Party lost big on Election Night, noting it “was not a good night for the president.”

The comedian reacted to the election results during Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he congratulated the winners and roasted the losers, including Trump.

“Everything he touched was a loser,” Kimmel sounded off in his monologue. “Trump hasn’t been this embarrassed since he found out there was a Donald Trump Jr. But don’t worry, if you’re tired of all the losing, fear not. He’s got an excuse. In fact, he’s got two of them.”

Kimmel went on to read Trump’s Truth Social post from Election Night, where he cited an unnamed pollster that credited the president not being on the ballot and the government shutdown for the “reasons that Republicans lost elections tonight.”

The late night host continued: “Now, if Republicans had won, and he wasn’t on the ballot, would he take credit for that? Oh, yes, he definitely would. But he lost. And then he posted this … ‘And so it begins,’ which was either a response to Mamdani winning the mayoral race or he just sat down on the toilet.”

Kimmel later took shots at the entire Republican Party, calling out members for “screaming and crying about election fraud” after losing big on Tuesday.

“It’s weird how it’s only fraud when they lose, right? I mean, what are the chances?” Kimmel quipped. “It was a tough night personally for the vice president. JD Vance’s half brother, VD Vance [real name Cory Bowman], lost his bid to become mayor of Cincinnati. And I didn’t even know JD Vance had a half brother, but he does. And even though he got JD’s endorsement, he lost by more than 56 points.”

Democrats swept key races in the 2025 election, including gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, the mayoral race in New York City and the Prop. 50 ballot measure in California.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.