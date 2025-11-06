Megyn Kelly Rips Into the Republican Party After Election Day Losses: ‘Needs to Get Its S–t Together ASAP’ | Video

Megyn Kelly issued a scathing message to Republicans after the party lost big on Election Day, accusing her fellow conservatives of not knowing how to win without Donald Trump’s guidance.

The political commentator weighed in on the election results — which saw major wins for Democrats in California, New Jersey, Virginia and New York City — on “The Megyn Kelly Show” Wednesday afternoon.

“The Republican party needs to get its s–t together ASAP,” Kelly lamented in her new episode. “I’m really glad we spent the past couple of weeks, as Sean Davis of the Federalist put it, policing some young person’s group chat. What a podcast host said and what the head of a think tank over at Heritage had to say. I’m really glad that the Republicans devoted so much time to that. That was a great move.”

She continued: “The Republicans like to lose. They enjoy losing. They enjoy when they are embattled and in a losing position and complaining. They love it. They do it really well.”

As Kelly went on, she accused the Republican party of not being strong, noting that it’s merely Trump who “is strong.”

“Republicans don’t know how to win. They don’t know who to run,” she added. “They don’t know what to do when daddy’s not there to to fly them across the finish line. And that’s just been so obvious.”

Trump expressed similar sentiments on Election Night, when he wrote on Truth Social: “‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters.”

He addressed the election results again on Wednesday during a breakfast with Republican Senators. “Last night it was, you know, not expected to be a victory. It was very Democrat areas,” he said. “But I don’t think it was good for Republicans … I’m not sure it was good for anybody. But we had an interesting evening and we learned a lot.”