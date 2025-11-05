Mehdi Hasan Flames ‘Disgraceful’ Chuck Schumer Over Zohran Mamdani Win: ‘Can’t Say You Voted for the Democratic Candidate’ | Video

Mehdi Hasan took a shot at Chuck Schumer on Wednesday after the Senate minority leader refused to reveal who he voted for in the New York City mayoral race.

While talking on “The Breakfast Club” about mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s historic win, Hasan explained that it was “disgraceful” that Schumer could not say flat out that he voted for the Democrat on the ticket.

“I mean Chuck Schumer was asked yesterday, ‘Who did you vote for in your city?’ And he could not say who he voted for,” Hasan said. “Like, disgraceful doesn’t come close enough to – you are the leader of the Democrats in the Senate and you can’t say that you voted for the Democratic candidate in New York.”

Pressed Tuesday while speaking to the media on Election Day who he voted for, all Schumer said was: “Look, I voted, and I look forward to working with the next mayor.”

That was not the only negative thing Hasan had to say about Schumer. When talk turned to Democrats possibly taking back the House of Representatives in 2026 following what he called Tuesday’s “blue wave,” the former MSNBC host said he wanted it to happen but didn’t have much faith in leadership.

“My bigger worry is not that they win the House,” Hasan said. “I hope they win the House, but then what do they do with that power? Like, I have no confidence in Hakeem Jeffries. I have no confidence in Chuck Schumer.”

Mamdani fended off opponents Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to win New York City’s mayoral election Tuesday, becoming the city’s first Democratic socialist mayor in its 400-year history and, at 34, its youngest mayor in more than a century. All that while garnering over 50% of the vote.

“I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best — in private life,” Mamdani said in his speech Tuesday. “But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight, you have delivered a mandate for change.”

Watch Hasan’s full “Breakfast Club” appearance below: