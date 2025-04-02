Trump Administration’s Signal War Plans Leak Is a ‘Perfect Storm of Incompetence,’ Kimmel Says | Video

Jimmy Kimmel unloaded on the Trump administration over Signalgate last Thursday, calling the scandal a “perfect storm of incompetence, inexperience, dishonesty and hypocrisy.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host began his monologue with a quick joke about the Department of Education’s recent and planned college funding cuts under the Trump administration. “It’s a big day for college basketball,” Kimmel remarked in reference to the 2025 March Madness tournament. “This year, the winning school gets to keep their federal funding.”

Kimmel then turned his attention on the Signal leak that saw National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally add Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a confidential text chat about a then-forthcoming attack in Yemen. “It is a perfect storm of incompetence, inexperience, dishonesty and hypocrisy from the same people who spent the last 12 years screaming about Hillary’s emails and Hunter’s laptop,” Kimmel said. “There’s no good excuse for what happened and no one is going to be disciplined for it.”

The comedian and late-night host took a moment to lambast the pro-Trump media outlets that have tried to brush off the severity of Signalgate as well, directly refuting one assertion that the story surrounding the scandal is “over.” “Here’s a question: If this isn’t a story, if this is a non-story, why are you all still covering this story?” Kimmel rhetorically asked. “Because it’s a big story! It’s a never-ending story.”

Continuing to blast the Trump administration for its security issues, Kimmel noted that Waltz’s public Venmo profile was recently discovered, as was its public contact list featuring multiple reporters, White House officials and other members of Trump’s cabinet. “Security issues aside, isn’t it a little bit disturbing that a guy overseeing our national defense — our nuclear weapons — is still in the, ‘Dude, you owe me $14 for tacos,’ phase of his life?” Kimmel joked.

The host then responded to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion last week that the Trump administration has been “incredibly transparent” about Signalgate. “Yeah, that’s the problem!” Kimmel exclaimed. “They’ve been so transparent we’ve seen all their information!”

Moments later, he took direct aim again at Waltz and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, joking, “Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz have said and done so many stupid things this week Trump might have to start calling them Eric and Don Jr.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.