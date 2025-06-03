Jimmy Kimmel Says the Press Should Stop Being ‘Polite’ Because ‘Trump Blasts Us With a Firehose of Crap Every Day’ | Video

There’s no real way to couch the fact that over the weekend, 78-year-old President Donald Trump shared an insane conspiracy theory about former president Joe Biden. And on Monday during his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel was somewhat exasperated by how the media covered it.

“All that ‘fraud’ and ‘abuse’ Elon and his Musketeers found through DOGE is nothing compared to what our Conspiracy Theorist-In-Chief uncovered over the weekend,” Kimmel said when he reached this topic.

“Our current President blew the lid off a bombshell cover-up involving our previous President that goes beyond anything we’ve ever heard before. This is perhaps the most shocking political scandal in the history of this planet,

Kimmel said with heavy irony.

Then Kimmel explained how Trump reposted the following post, written by a follower, on his Twitter clone, Truth Social: “There is no #JoeBiden, executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless, mindless entities are what you see.”

“This is a ‘theory’ that claims President Biden was cloned and replaced by a robot,” Kimmel said before identifying at least one issue with it. “Which, first of all – aren’t robots and clones two entirely different things?”

“Not in Trump’s head they aren’t! And secondly, I know Trump puts out this stuff like, as a smokescreen to hide the fact that he’s about to cut 600 billion dollars from Medicaid, but this is so deeply nuts. How is this not on the front page of everything?” Kimmel said, turning his attention to the tepid coverage of the matter.

“The President of the United States is spreading deranged stories about his predecessor being a robot! Hey, Republicans, remember when you were very concerned Joe might not have the mental acuity to be President? Come get your guy – because he thinks Biden was executed and replaced by a clone. A robotic clone.”

“I mean, if your Dad was saying stuff like this, you’d start looking for an assisted living facility. And by the way, whoever built that Joe Biden robot? Is very bad at building robots,” Kimmel quipped. “I mean – if anyone was replaced by a robotic clone, it’s Melania. Right?”

“And then he uses the words ‘fake news’ with a straight face. It’s worth noting that the individual who originally posted this Biden gobbledygook that Trump reposted claimed today, since he’s on a roll, that Michelle Obama is actually a transgendered man who played college football at Oregon State, his name is Michael Robinson.”

“Which makes even less sense. When you go through the roster and learn that no one named Michael Robinson ever played football at Oregon State. Which means Michelle Obama is a ghost too,” Kimmel continued.

“Look, I know, I understand that Trump blasts us with a firehose of crap every day. but the media needs to stop being polite when they report this stuff,” Kimme; continued. “This is the headline from NBC: ‘Trump shares unfounded conspiracy theory claiming Biden was executed in 2020.’ Never mind ‘unfounded,’ this is not even a theory. That headline should be ‘Convicted Felon Posts Insane Fairy Tale About Cancer Patient While Constipated on Toilet.’”

Watch Kimmel’s whole monologue below: