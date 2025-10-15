Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert Rip Into Trump Over His Time Magazine Photo Complaint: ‘A Big, Fragile Baby’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert once again roasted Donald Trump during their monologues Tuesday evening — this time, calling out the President’s crash out over his Time Magazine cover photo.

On their respective shows, the late night hosts addressed Trump’s vocal criticism of the photo — which he called the “worst of all time” — after it graced the cover of the storied magazine to commemorate his role in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host sounded off, “Every morning is a game of who am I mad at today? Is it the Cracker Barrel logo? Is it windmills? Is it Bad Bunny? Is it the Nobel Prize? Or is it the turkey vagina slapping around over my chin? I’m not sure we’re even allowed to show his neck on TV. Wouldn’t it be funny if the FCC fined us for showing his neck on TV?”

As he went on, Kimmel compared Trump to “a TikTok influencer yelling at her boyfriend for not knowing her angles.”

Kimmel then slammed Trump as “a big, fragile baby,” as he was fixating on a photo amid the government’s ongoing shutdown.

Colbert took similar shots at Trump during his monologue on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” calling the photo of the president the “worst Georgia O’Keeffe ever.”

“The President of the United States is far too busy hammering out the details of a deal to end generational conflict in the Middle East to worry about how he looks on some bi-weekly magazine — you would think,” Colbert continued. “‘One of the worst of all time.’ Why didn’t Time Magazine just use one of his beautiful NFTs?”

Before moving on, Colbert offered up a photo replacement — a throwback picture of Trump with deceased financier/child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS and ABC, respectively.