Maya Rudolph Is Gobsmacked When Jimmy Kimmel Finds 1990 LA Times Article Quoting Her Teenage Self | Video

Before Maya Rudolph was famous, she was just a teenager going to Madonna concerts and giving the LA Times a quote about the singer. Rudolph definitely didn’t remember doing that though, so when Jimmy Kimmel surprised her with the 1990 story where she did just that, the “SNL” alum was truly floored.

During her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, ahead of the new season of her Apple TV show “Loot,” the ABC host suddenly asked if Rudolph remembered where she was specifically on May 18, 1990. The actress was visibly confused, noting that she was a senior in high school.

Kimmel then prompted Rudolph that she might’ve been at Madonna’s “Blond Ambition World Tour,” which earned a gasp from the actress as the memory struck her. But Kimmel took it even further.

“The reason I ask this is because we found — our crack research team found a quote in this LA Times article, that says ”It’s Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier,’ said Maya Rudolph. ‘They’re what style is all about.””

As Kimmel read the quote to her, Rudolph was audibly shocked, interjecting with “no” as her jaw literally dropped.

“Excuse me!” Rudolph exclaimed when Kimmel finished. “What a cool teenager! Who said that?! That’s so rad!”

According to Rudolph, she had no memory of that ever happening, and was even more stunned because, at the time, she was just a regular high school student.

“That’s so cool! Why don’t I remember that?” Rudolph marveled.

The actress joked that PTSD from having children is the likely reason, before more seriously saying that the quote “epitomized me as a teenager.” According to Rudolph, she was a massive Madonna fan, and was glued to MTV at the time.

“That’s a really big deal!” Rudolph said excitedly.

You can watch Maya Rudolph’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.