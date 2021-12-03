Jimmy Kimmel poked the bear again on Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” using his monologue to mock -- with a hot dog pic -- Sen. Ted Cruz for a second time this week.

During Kimmel’s comedy opening, the late night host brought up a back and forth the two men just had on social media.

The latest social spat between the comedian and the Texas Republican seemed to be ignited after Kimmel, through his show’s Twitter account, posted a pic of Cruz’s head, photoshopped onto the body of a naked man riding a large hot dog -- or perhaps it was a sausage.

And on Thursday night's show, Kimmel encouraged his followers to share the photo, using the hashtag #HotDogTeddy, in response to Cruz responding to the original post with a video meme of a “Jeopardy” contestant saying, “What is, he’s just not that into you.”

https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1466469582185672708

“So I wrote back -- because it’s the polite thing to do,” Kimmel said, addressing Cruz's response tweet.

“I wrote, ‘Dearest Ted, what a strange erotic fantasy you turned this into… I’ll see you in Cancun. #HotDogTeddy.’ But I get it -- he doesn't like the picture. So please - do not tweet this photo of Ted Cruz using the hashtag ‘HotDogTeddy,’ He doesn't want it. He doesn’t have time for nonsense like this. He’s busy trying to shut the country down," Kimmel said.

https://twitter.com/JimmyKimmelLive/status/1466627561924927489

Cruz responded Friday morning, sharing a video of him blocking a shot Kimmel made on a basketball court.

Watch Kimmel's monologue below.