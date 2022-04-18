Jimmy Kimmel Throws a Parade for All the Random Stuff His Show Claimed on Taxes (Video)

There’s a good chance you’re reading this while frantically filling out your taxes before hoping the IRS website doesn’t crash from demand volume before you can hit send. We get it, and God help you all. Jimmy Kimmel gets it too, and on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” he threw a parade during his monologue for the random, totally on-the-level things lying around the office that he claimed on the show’s taxes.
“The filing deadline to submit your 2021 [tax] returns is at midnight tonight, unless of course you’re Amazon. Jeff Bezos, he mails the government a $10 gift card and tells them to keep the change,” Kimmel said as he teed up the gag.
“But here at this show we pay our taxes, and with that said we’re hoping to get in a few last minute write-offs before midnight hits. So we raided our storage facility this afternoon, and here now, to make sure everything we wasted money on is considered a business expense, it’s time for our first annual Income Tax Day Costume Parade,” Kimmel continued.
And then, that’s exactly what happened. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staffers dressed up as some of the weird things Kimmel used in his sketches during 2021 paraded out on stage to upbeat marching band music. You can watch the whole monologue above — the tax day parade bit begins about 9 minutes, 45 seconds in — or just read below for the list of things he says the show claimed:
Human syringe – est. value $1,400
Giant #2 pencil – est. value $295
Bagel costume – est. value $900
Skeleton – est. value $395
Goose costume – est. value $1,100
Pinata – est. value $29.95
ChewbaccaMole costume – est. value $330
Horned fish in a wheelbarrow – est. value $475
Circus peanut costume – est. value $425
Giant gyro on wheels – est. value $3,250
Mirrored ball suit – est. value $240
Eval Knievel cat – est. value $199
Oversized toothbrush – est. value $369
So there you have it. Like we said, watch the whole thing above. And meanwhile, we wish you the best of luck getting your taxes in under the wire.