Jimmy Kimmel Brings Back Drag Queen Trixie Mattel to Read Eric Trump’s Book to Kids: ‘Do I Scare Any of You?’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel invited back famed drag queen Trixie Mattel to revive their “Drag Queen Storytime” segment, which saw the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum reading Eric Trump’s new book to a group of kids.

During Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian confirmed the return of the popular segment in order to “build a bridge and to join hands through literature” after Trump received mixed reviews for “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation.”

Per Kimmel, “Drag Queen Storytime” — which first started back in 2023 when Mattel read Ted Cruz’s book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America” to a group of children — was meant to give young people a chance to “decide on their own what they think about it.”

Though, as one would expect, Mattel wasn’t necessarily neutral when giving the president’s son’s book a read, roasting the tome plenty during the segment.

Mattel kicked off the storytime by asking the children point-blank, “Do I scare any of you?,” a clear dig at Republicans, who’ve attempted to restrict where drag performances can take place.

Yet, the kids on Kimmel couldn’t get enough of Mattel, with one noting, “You just look amazing. Why would that be scary?”

“Well, I have a whole pile of books here. What if we chose one together?” Mattel went on. “Because this is, after all, a democracy. As of this morning, it’s still a democracy. I’m not sure.”

Mattel then suggested the group read a book from “President Trump’s least favorite son?” Despite some hesitation from the group, Mattel read excerpts from “Under Siege,” which prompted one child to ask if they could “skip the entire book.”

Mattel later brought the kids outside for a “special science experiment,” where they threw a copy of “Under Siege” into a wood chipper

“This might not be a great book, but it’s going to make excellent confetti,” the drag performer quipped.

Watch the whole monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.