Jimmy Kimmel got in a slick jab at President Donald Trump and his supposed relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein by giving former President Richard Nixon credit for actually releasing his list amid public scrutiny.

It all started on Thursday when Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by the ABC late night show with her sister’s puppy Ethel in an effort to bring some cheer into Kimmel’s life following his six-day suspension. During her appearance, the “Veep” star also opened up about her father Gérard Louis-Dreyfus’ legacy as a civil rights activist.

“My dad was, he passed away in 2016, but he was a big civil rights activist and a big proponent of voter protection and First Amendment — and he made it onto Nixon’s enemies list,” Louis-Dreyfus told Kimmel, who’d previously mentioned that her father had an “interestingly similar experience with the president of the United States.”

“The very famous enemies list. My dad was on it,” the actress added, noting that her father wore it as a “badge of honor.” “He loved it so much that he had it framed in his office,” she explained as Kimmel pulled the list from under his desk to show the audience.

The comedian then joked: “Now, I want to say, to Nixon’s credit, at least he released his list.”

“Richard Nixon seems quaint at the moment we’re living through,” Louis-Dreyfus added.

While the controversial Epstein list reportedly contains names of the convicted sex offender’s high-profile clients and may or may not even exist, Nixon’s “enemies list” was publicly released in June 1973. That document was a compilation of all the major political figures Nixon deemed as his rivals.