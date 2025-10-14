Jimmy Kimmel Jokes RFK Jr. Was ‘Screaming and Crying and Pounding on the Door’ While Trump Got Flu and COVID Shots | Video

Despite the Trump administration rolling back approval for COVID vaccines earlier this year, the president himself got both a COVID booster and a flu shot during his physical last week. So, Jimmy Kimmel suspects RFK Jr. was having a meltdown while it happened.

During his monologue on Monday night, the ABC host guessed that, in addition to being a hypocrite on vaccines, Trump likely also went against his own administration’s advice after the shots were administered.

“He got the flu vaccine, he got the COVID vaccine, he ate a whole bottle of Tylenol, and he washed it down with a gallon of red dye No. 2, while RFK was screaming and crying and pounding on the door outside,” Kimmel joked.

Play video

Kimmel actually kicked off his monologue by praising Trump though, for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza. Kimmel then promptly got back to criticizing the president for various other actions. That includes getting his shots while simultaneously backing people like Kennedy, who are working to make vaccine access more restrictive nationwide.

“If you’re wondering if it’s hypocritical for Trump, who has denigrated these vaccines, to get them while his health officials make them difficult for the rest of us to get, the answer is yes, it is,” Kimmel said. “It’s like if you found out Nancy Reagan was smoking crack the whole time.”

Kimmel also joked that there was some “good news” in Trump’s overall physical exam.

“His blood pressure, cholesterol and genius are all stable. His doctors say he’s in excellent health, and fully capable of continuing to make sure that millions of his fellow Americans aren’t,” Kimmel said.

“Interestingly, the White House doctor left Trump’s weight off the report, usually they put the weight,” he continued. “Instead of his weight, he wrote that Trump has a great personality.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.