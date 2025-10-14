Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Both Give Trump Credit for Ceasefire Deal On-Air: ‘Finally Did Something Positive’ | Video

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both gave Donald Trump his flowers for the role he played in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release.

The late night hosts addressed the big news moment during their respective monologues on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday evening, giving “credit” to the president for his work in the Middle East — before sneaking in a few jabs.

Specifically, Colbert, who was off last week, said he missed a “doozy” of week, mentioning everything from Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album getting “mixed reviews” to the government shutdown.

“It’s less, we didn’t start the fire and more everything’s on fire,” Colbert noted before recapping last week’s events. “There is some good news out there because, today, thanks to Trump’s newly brokered ceasefire in Gaza, all living Israeli hostages and almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released. It’s important. Credit where credit is due — Donald Trump did something good.”

At this point, Colbert jokingly asked his producers offstage, “Are we still canceled? Are you sure? I tried.”

Back in August, Colbert shared that his show would be coming to an end in May. At the time, CBS noted that the decision was a financial one — though, it did come on the heels of Colbert criticizing CBS’ parent company Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump.

Kimmel expressed a similar sentiment during his own monologue: “What a day for Donald Trump. You know what? He finally did something positive today and I want to give him credit for it, ’cause I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself.”

“While we’re only in the first phase of what will undoubtably be a long and tricky process, the fact is the bombing has stopped. The hostages have been released,” Kimmel added. “And Trump deserves some of the praise for that. So, I know it sounds crazy to say but, good work on that one, President Trump. Now maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS and ABC, respectively.