Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump and His Guests for Saudi Prince Dinner: ‘This Group Is So Cartoonishly Evil’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump for hosting a White House dinner for Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, noting the guest list made for a “cartoonishly evil” group.

The comedian sounded off on the event during Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he slammed the White House for hosting an official dinner for a “murderer.” (U.S. intelligence ruled back in 2021 that bin Salman approved the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.)

As Kimmel continued, he also blasted the crown prince for allegedly being a close friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein — which made the black tie affair all the more troubling with everything going on regarding the Epstein files.

“So naturally, Trump had a big fancy dinner for him,” Kimmel added. “All the best people were there, including Trump, the evil prince, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, even Stephen Miller showed up, which is unusual since he rarely feeds outside his terrarium.”

He added: “Elon Musk was there. It was like an alumni dinner for the Legion of Doom. This group is so cartoonishly evil, we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them.”

Ahead of the dinner, Trump made headlines after he defended bin Salman and bashed the late Khashoggi when asked about the 2018 murder. “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about,” Trump said during a Tuesday press conference, calling Khashoggi “extremely controversial.” “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen, but he knew nothing about it.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.