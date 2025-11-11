Jimmy Kimmel Figured Out Why Trump Hates SNAP: ‘His Fingers Are Too Small to Do It’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel let the Democrats who broke ranks to make a shutdown-ending deal with Republicans have it Monday night, joking, “This was such a big cave by the Democrats, Bruce Wayne offered to buy it.”

“Democrats drew a line in the sand. They said, ‘We are not going over this.’ And today, after 41 days, they pulled out a shovel and a bucket and they ate all that sand and got nothing for it,” Kimmel remarked. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host went on to torch Democrats for expecting Republicans to follow through on their promise to hold a separate vote on health care soon.

“If there’s one thing we know about Trump and his merry band of sycophants, it’s that their word is as good as gold,” Kimmel sarcastically observed.

“It is incredible at his age that [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is still able to bend over so far,” Kimmel continued, further laying into Senate Democrats. “Chuck Schumer is every parent who tells their kid, ‘No more iPad. That’s it.’ Next thing you know, he’s playing Roblox at the dinner table.”

Of course, it was not long before the late night host directed his ire toward President Trump. “Turns out, all Trump had to do was threaten to starve poor people and he got his way. I’m sure he’ll never do it again,” Kimmel told viewers. He later added, “I think I figured out why Trump hates SNAP so much. I think it’s because his fingers are too small to do it.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full Monday monologue yourself in the video below.

Following the president’s appearance at Sunday’s Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders NFL game, Kimmel mocked Trump for trying to acquire the naming rights to the Commanders’ next stadium.

“Why would anyone ever want to name anything after him?” Kimmel asked. “I mean, look at Don Jr.! It’s not exactly a winning strategy.”

In response to a clip of the game’s audience booing Trump, Kimmel joked, “You think he can hear the boos or does the narcissism force field block it all out?” The “Jimmy Kimmel LIve!” host also blasted Trump for his Truth Social post slamming air traffic controllers who refused to keep working without pay. The president told the workers they could quit if they do not want to keep working but that they would receive “no payment or severance of any kind.”

“We would also like to extend that offer to you, Mr. President,” Kimmel said. “We are not too thrilled with you, either.”