Donald Trump has reportedly narrowed his list of potential VP choices to four people – including three who have publicly bashed the GOP nominee. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took a moment to remind everyone of that.

During his Thursday monologue, the ABC host noted that all four candidates are men, revealing that Trump’s top choices are apparently Florida senator Marco Rubio, Ohio senator JD Vance, North Dakota governor Doug Bergum and South Carolina senator Tim Scott.

But, as he listed each name, the late night host immediately played clips of each man publicly disavowing the now-convicted felon.

“We have a con artist as the frontrunner of the Republican party,” Rubio said back in 2016. “I mean, this guy bankrupted a casino. How do you bankrupt a casino?”

For Vance, the clip appeared to be an ad about him, in which he said “I’m a never Trump guy. I never liked him.” In the same footage, he said “I can’t stomach Trump, I think that he’s noxious.” The voiceover for the commercial also pulled up old tweets of Vance’s, in which he called Trump “reprehensible” and “an idiot.”

Bergum’s bashing of Trump came during an interview on “Meet the Press.” When Chuck Todd asked Bergum if he’d ever do business with Trump, he answered that he wouldn’t, because “it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep.”

Only Tim Scott hasn’t gone after Trump directly, with his clip being of the moment he openly professed his love for Trump at an event.

“I think we have a winner!” Kimmel exclaimed. “I mean, isn’t that great? How are these guys — how are they not ashamed of themselves? We have this on video! At least Tim Scott has been slurping Trump’s ass since the first day.”

He continued, “The rest of them are such spineless, impotent, boot-licking slugs. The only thing that surprised me is Ted Cruz isn’t on the list.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.