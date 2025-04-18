Jimmy Kimmel Says It’s Weird How ‘Anti-DEI’ Trump Has ‘the Same Taste as Liberace’ After White House Gold Makeover | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was taken somewhat aback by Donald Trump’s garish makeover of the White House during his monologue on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” But it also left him perplexed.

Considering how “anti-DEI” Trump is, “ou wouldn’t think he’d have the same taste as Liberace. But he does,” Kimmel joked.

“President Trump has been doing an Extreme Makeover of the White House. Everything’s gold now,” Kimmel explained as a photo of the White House — which, yes, has been redecorated just as the ABC host described — appeared onscreen. “Look at this room. It’s all gold.”

“The press secretary called it, ‘The Golden Office for the Golden Age,’ which is quite a spin. And for such an anti-DEI kind of guy, you wouldn’t think he’d have the same taste as Liberace? But he does,” Kimmel continued. “He’s reportedly been redecorating with help from his, quote, ‘gold guy.’ Which, I don’t know what kind of a person has a ‘gold guy.’ I don’t know who, maybe we elected Adam Sandler from ‘Uncut Gems?’”

If you’re not sure who Liberace was, he was a brilliant, extremely flamboyant pianist, known for his extremely extravagant fashion sense and lifestyle, and as a gay icon. Here’s a great example.

Kimmel explained just who said “gold guy” is, noting that the guy, a south Florida cabinet maker who has also worked on other projects. “He’s the one who child-proofed the outlets at Mar-a-Lago when Eric wouldn’t stop sticking forks into them,” Kimmel joked.

After a bit where Kimmel jokingly speculated on various other projects the guy could be involved with, he asked, “You think, this is a good question, you think Donald Trump understands that the story of King Midas is a cautionary tale?”

“He’s like, ‘Everything turned into gold? This sounds fantastic!’ ‘Well, no but then he touched his wife and kids, and they turned into gold also.’ He’s like, ‘even better!’”

You can watch the full monologue below: